Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Surprised by the Interest' in Her Romance with Pete Davidson

All eyes are on Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s budding relationship — much to the surprise of the actress.

The Widow star, 45, opened up in a new interview about the amount of attention her relationship with the Saturday Night Live comic, 25, has sparked and said she finds it rather unexpected.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” she told the Los Angeles Times without referring to Davidson by name. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

Despite the intense scrutiny, Beckinsale said she’s stuck around because to her, there’s more to the relationship than inspiring a media circus.

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she said. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not … I’d rather not having people hiding outside my house. It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.”

The stars have been linked since first hitting it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January.

After being photographed holding hands in public twice, Beckinsale and Davidson were snapped locking lips at a New York Rangers hockey game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in early March.

They were most recently spotted getting dinner in Los Angeles last week with Beckinsale’s mom Judy Loe, and her stepfather Roy Battersby.

A source close to the star recently told PEOPLE Beckinsale — who scrubbed her Instagram account clean on Friday — was enjoying her time with the comedian, who called off his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande in October 2018.

“She’s very happy with Pete,” the source said. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

Davidson addressed the relationship on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live after costar Colin Jost asked if he had any new life developments to share, “like a new girlfriend.”

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson replied. “But it doesn’t really bother us.”