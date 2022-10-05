Kate Beckinsale on Her Friendship with Brian Cox: 'He Doesn't Like Bull— and I Hate It as Well'

Kate Beckinsale tells PEOPLE about working with her friend Brian Cox on their new film, Prisoner's Daughter

October 5, 2022
Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox 'Prisoner's Daughter' Post-Premiere Party
Photo: Sam Santos/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox play a daughter and father at odds in their new film Prisoner's Daughter — but in real life, the two couldn't be more enamored with each other.

"I just love him," Beckinsale, 49, gushes to PEOPLE while discussing the drama, which recently world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. "It just was such a wonderful joy to work with him because he's so f---ing good."

Prisoner's Daughter, from director Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen), sees Beckinsale play a single mother struggling to reconnect with her dad (played by Cox, 76) after he's released from prison. For the two actors, it marked their second collaboration, having made 1994's Prince of Jutland together.

"Brian is a documentarian of his own experience," continues Beckinsale of Cox, who recently released his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

The Succession actor didn't hold back from speaking his mind in the book, calling Johnny Depp an "overrated" actor and director Quentin Tarantino's work "all surface." (Cox later said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about his Depp comments: "I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it's like — you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke.")

Beckinsale finds her costar's candidness refreshing.

"What I like is that he doesn't like bull---, and I f---ing hate bull--- as well. And so he's not going toe a party line. He's just going to say what he thinks."

"I feel safe when people don't bull---," says Beckinsale. "I feel safe when people are honest. If I start feeling distraction and bull---, I actually start feeling ill. And you just don't feel like that with Brian, because if he's not that keen on, you probably know about it. He's not ever blowing smoke or being insincere or phony. And those are top qualities for me in a human."

Adds the English actress: "If you've read his memoir, he's rigorously honest about himself and his own failings as a parent and failings in various areas. I just find that incredibly attractive and moving, when somebody is looking at themselves honestly and is able to admit things that they regret. There's so much grace in that."

