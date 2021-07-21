"Either marry them or get pregnant by them," Kate Beckinsale joked, as she revealed she's never been on an actual date and explained why she hates blind dates

Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Never' Been on a Date: I 'Can't Think of Anything I'd Hate More'

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that she does not have much experience when it comes to dating.

"Do you know I've never really been on a date?" the British actress, 47, said in an interview with Extra on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them," she joked.

She added that she has no interest in blind dates when it comes to meeting someone new.

"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," Beckinsale quipped.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why She's 'Very Much a Cat Person'

Beckinsale has previously said that she prefers "funny" guys.