Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)

The Underworld actress and the Moments actor appeared close in New York City on Tuesday, with his arm around her waist

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on April 27, 2023 06:25 PM
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater. Photo: splash news

Kate Beckinsale is spending time in the Big Apple with Matt Atwater.

The Underworld actress was spotted in New York City with Atwater on Tuesday, where she and the Moments actor appeared close.

"They're friendly," a source tells PEOPLE of Beckinsale and Atwater. "There's nothing romantic going on."

Atwater was photographed with an arm around Beckinsale's waist as she wore a long white coat over a blouse and jeans. She finished the look in high-heeled black boots, multiple pieces of jewelry, and black sunglasses, wearing her hair in a high ponytail with a black bow.

Meanwhile, her companion kept it casual in dark pants, white sneakers, a white shirt and green jacket as they strolled and chatted.

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater. splash news

The outing between Beckinsale, 49, and Atwater comes two and a half years after she seemingly split from Goody Grace. She and the Canadian rapper, 25, had been linked for months.

A source previously told PEOPLE Beckinsale had been enjoying quarantine with the musician amid the pandemic.

"Kate enjoys his company," said the source. "She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend."

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater. splash news

Beckinsale finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November 2019, four years after they split. She was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. They share 24-year-old daughter Lily Sheen.

Since her split from Wiseman, 50, the actress has also been linked to Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall and Matt Rife. (Despite rumors of a 2022 romance between Beckinsale and Jason Momoa, the latter shot down speculation in April of that year.)

Kate Beckinsale attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Kate Beckinsale. Anthony Harvey/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023

Aside from her romantic life, the actress has been focused on family. Last August, Beckinsale revealed two new arm tattoos dedicated to her mother, English actress Judy Loe, and daughter Lily, both reading "mama."

"The two I'll kill and die for," Beckinsale wrote alongside an image of the uppercase and lowercase words, on the underside of her forearm.

A second photo in the actress's post featured Loe embracing her granddaughter.

