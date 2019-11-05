Kate Beckinsale and Ex Len Wiseman Finalize Divorce 4 Years After Split

Kate Beckinsale is officially single.

The actress, 46, and ex Len Wiseman have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. Beckinsale married the Underworld director, also 46, in 2004 and a source confirmed their separation to PEOPLE in late 2015.

Wiseman filed for divorce in October 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, both of them waived their right to spousal support.

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE in November 2015 the two had been separated for several months.

“They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there,” the source said, adding “there has been no drama.”

Image zoom Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“It’s just not Kate’s style,” the insider added. “They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart.”

Beckinsale and Wiseman met in 2003 while working on the first Underworld film together, which Wiseman directed. The two later tied the knot in 2004.

Wiseman was previously married to a school teacher, Dana, before divorcing in 2003.

The actress was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. The two have a 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo.

Most recently, Beckinsale dated Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson for four months.

