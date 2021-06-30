"It was a good energy," Kate Beckinsale previously said of shooting her new action comedy with a female director, Tanya Wexler

Kate Beckinsale Has a Short Temper and a Vendetta in the Action-Packed First Trailer for Jolt

Kate Beckinsale is letting her inner femme fatale loose once again with her latest action-packed role.

The British actress, 47, plays a woman with a short fuse who has to shock herself to deter her homicidal impulses in the action comedy Jolt, which premieres next month on Amazon Prime.

"I've got this condition, it makes me snap" she says in the first trailer, which dropped Tuesday.

Beckinsale's character in Jolt — a bouncer named Lindy — has a platinum blonde lob and a dangerous anger management problem with impulses that can only be curbed by an electro shock vest. When her first love is killed, she goes on a murderous rampage to seek revenge, all while learning how to control her rage.

Lindy works out her anger on a series of brutish bad guys in the sneak peek, which features plenty of high-octane action sequences, befitting the Underworld star. "What is it about gross old men always underestimating women?" she asks before unleashing her fury on another suspect.

Kate Beckinsale Credit: amazon prime video

The Oxford alum previously discussed the film's relatable theme of female rage. "I explain, 'It's this woman who's got this rage disorder,'" Beckinsale told Women's Health in 2019, after filming that summer. "And every single woman has said, 'Oh. Me.' Women are really f—— angry right now. It was quite a nice thing to get to do that with a female director, Tanya Wexler. It was a good energy."

She also shared her secret to staying fit and healthy in her many action roles. "I haven't been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it's partially from practicing yoga," Beckinsale said. "But as well as that, I just got into trampolining and it's the great thing … it makes you feel kind of jolly."

