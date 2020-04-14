Kate Beckinsale Holds Hands with Canadian Musician Goody Grace in Active Outing

Image zoom BACKGRID

Kate Beckinsale is growing close to a new man.

The actress, 46, was photographed taking a stroll with Canadian musician Goody Grace, 22, on Sunday in Brentwood, California. The two held hands as they walked with Beckinsale in a white tank top, black pants and a gray cardigan.

Grace wore black pants, a black T-shirt and a white fuzzy cardigan as the two smiled.

The musician posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday holding a large Dairy Milk chocolate in purple wrapping in the shape of an egg.

Goody Grace instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B-53vLcJKhq/

“A very happy quarantined easter 🐣∞,” he captioned the post.

Beckinsale commented on the photo with, “Peep x.”

The Underworld actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November four years after they split.

Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. The two have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21.

She recently dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The two were frequently spotted out together until their split in April 2019.

A source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”