Kate Beckinsale Thinks Goody Grace Is the 'Perfect Quarantine Boyfriend,' Source Says

"She finds him very mature, smart and creative," a source tells PEOPLE of Kate Beckinsale and her new boyfriend Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace are continuing to spend quality time together amid stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are still quarantined together at her home," a source tells PEOPLE of the 46-year-old actress and her 22-year-old Canadian musician boyfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kate enjoys his company," says the source. "She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend."

Beckinsale and Grace were first spotted together earlier last month holding hands on a hike outside Los Angeles. An insider confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that they’ve been together for months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” the insider close to Beckinsale previously said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

The insider also confirmed that Grace was social distancing with Beckinsale at her California home.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at Troll After They Bring Up Her Age Difference with Goody Grace

Image zoom Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace BACKGRID

Beckinsale has even publicly defended her and Grace's 22-year age difference.

Late last month, the actress clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticized the couple on an Instagram video she posted of her cat attempting to learn several tricks.

“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere," one followers wrote in a since-deleted comment, according to InStyle

The Underworld star reportedly fired back, “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.” The response has since been deleted.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale’s New Flame Goody Grace’s ‘Age Is Not an Issue to Her’ — ‘It’s Just a Number’

Beckinsale, who also previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019.

A separate source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably. “It was the long-distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

The mother of one was later seen hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, also Davidson’s close friend, at a Golden Globe Awards party in January. The actress denied anything happening between them and slammed a commenter who criticized her for spending time with the rapper.

“Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s Instagram at the time.

The actress replied, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life.”

Beckinsale finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November 2019, four years after they split. Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. They share 21-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.