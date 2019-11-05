Kate Beckinsale Contemplates 'Living in a Simulation' with Her Glam Squad While Posing Topless

Kate Beckinsale is contemplating life’s big questions with the help of her glam squad.

The 46-year-old actress posted a topless photo from her makeup chair on Friday, tagging her makeup artist Chase Aston and hairstylist Italo Gregorio.

In the black-and-white shot, Beckinsale is clad in some lacy panties and crosses her arms over her breasts. The Underworld star explained in the caption that the trio was discussing everything from a Matrix-like existence to the perfect cheese sandwich.

“Chase feels there’s a very good argument using anthropic reasoning to suggest we are living in a simulation,” Beckinsale said, adding that her hairstylist disagreed. “Italo says there’s no proof that it’s physically even feasible for a posthuman civilization to create such a simulation.”

But it seems as though Beckinsale’s mind was on her next meal: “I can’t fathom why anyone would put tomato in a cheese toastie,” she added.

Beckinsale’s post came just a few days before the news broke that her divorce from ex Len Wiseman was finalized.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair’s marriage is officially over, four years after their split in 2015.

Beckinsale filed for divorce from the Underworld director, 46, in October 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair tied the knot in 2004 after they met working on Underworld in 2003.

Most recently, Beckinsale dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for four months.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that the British actress and the 25-year-old comedian were “over,” but that it had been an amicable split.

“It was the long distance,” the source said at the time. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

“They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it’s over now,” another source added. The pair were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after party in January and were famously spotted making out at a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City in March.

While Beckinsale is now single, she could have a potential suitor lined up.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress re-posted a blurb from an article in which Sir Ian McKellen offered up two truths and a lie — one of his statements was, “Kate Beckinsale once proposed marriage to me.”

Beckinsale joked in her caption, “Offer still stands, @ianmckellen 😍”