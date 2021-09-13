Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Feeling a Lot Better' After Hospitalization

The actress has been in Las Vegas filming her upcoming movie Prisoner’s Daughter

Kate Beckinsale is on the mend.

On Monday, the 48-year-old Jolt actress gave fans an update on her health, sharing a selfie on Instagram, which shows the star lying down with an IV in her arm and a hospital bracelet on her wrist.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," Beckinsale captioned the photo.

The update comes after TMZ reported over the weekend that Beckinsale, who has been in Las Vegas filming her new movie Prisoner's Daughter, was taken to the hospital for a back issue.

A rep for Beckinsale did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, before her hospitalization, Beckinsale shared a photo from what appears to be the set of the upcoming film. In the shot, she's pictured wearing a white lace dress over fishnet tights and chunky black boots.

"Oops #Vegas," she captioned the post on her Instagram page, tagging director Catherine Hardwicke.

Beckinsale is set to star in the dramatic thriller alongside Brian Cox. Ernie Hudson and Tyson Ritter have also been announced as cast members, per The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

The film, written by Mark Bacci, follows ex-con Max (Cox) who's trying to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson after 12 years in prison.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.