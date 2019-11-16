Kate Beckinsale Denies She's Dating Jamie Foxx After Being Spotted Together at Party in LA

Kate Beckinsale is shutting down rumors that she and Jamie Foxx are dating.

A day after the pair were spotted together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Ambassadors party on Thursday night, the 46-year-old actress made it clear that just because she’s seen with someone, doesn’t mean that it’s romantic.

“[Last] night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of herself posing with the men.

“Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem,” she added.

The actors attended the event at Catch LA in Hollywood to celebrate the announcement that Pierce Brosnan’s sons, Dylan and Paris, will be the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors. Foxx’s daughter Corinne has previously held the title (which was formerly Miss or Mister Golden Globe honorees).

Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, who worked with Beckinsale on the film Farming, also shared a photo of the trio, writing, “Great time had @ HFPA 2020 party @goldenglobes last night @katebeckinsale @iamjamiefoxx“

Foxx split from Katie Holmes in August after six years of dating, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The couple were first linked in 2013, but were notoriously private about their relationship. Their last public appearance together was at the Met Gala in May.

“It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”

Meanwhile, Beckinsale — whose divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman was finalized earlier this month — dated Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson for four months earlier this year.

After displaying plenty of PDA throughout their brief romance, Beckinsale and Davison called it quits in April.

“It was the long-distance,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

A second source said, “They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it’s over now.”