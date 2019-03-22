Vanished! Kate Beckinsale Deletes All Her Instagram Posts Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Is Kate Beckinsale pulling a Taylor Swift?

The 45-year-old actress completely scrubbed her Instagram of all posts as of Friday morning. Her account is still up, however, with all of her 2.8 million followers still intact.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Beckinsale didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Swift famously deleted all of her social media in 2017, thereby making the “old Taylor” dead, before mounting a comeback that led to her latest album Reputation.

The move also echoes her new flame Pete Davidson, 25, who often deletes his social media and last deactivated his Instagram at the end of 2018 following his rollercoaster relationship with Ariana Grande.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Grabs Dinner with Her Mom and Pete Davidson on Anniversary of Her Dad’s Death

Theo Wargo/Getty

The duo have been seen spending time together in recent months after they hit it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. Since then, they’ve been spotted holding hands in public twice, and on March 3 were photographed locking lips at a New York Rangers game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

They were most recently out on Monday with Beckinsale’s mom Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby.

“She’s very happy with Pete,” a source close to the actress recently told PEOPLE. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

WATCH: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Kiss and Share Laughs During Hockey Game in N.Y.C.

Davidson even addressed the romance — and the 20-year age gap — for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

During the end of Davidson’s appearance on Weekend Update, Colin Jost asked if his costar had any new life developments, “like a new girlfriend.” Davidson was initially reluctant but soon opened up about Beckinsale.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” replied Davidson. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”