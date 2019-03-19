Kate Beckinsale Mourns Her Father Who Died at 31 When She Was 5: '40 Years Is a Lot of Missing'

Kate Beckinsale led the tribute posts for her actor father Richard Beckinsale, who died of a massive heart attack 40 years ago at 31

Kate Beckinsale posted a sweet tribute to her late dad on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Richard Beckinsale, a British actor and comedian, died suddenly in his sleep on March 19, 1979 of a massive heart attack. The late actor was just 31-year-old, and left behind his actress wife Judy Loe and a 5-year-old Beckinsale.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress paid tribute to her dad with a series of photos of him in different roles, as well a sweet one of her as a baby with her two parents.

“40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx,” Beckinsale captioned the post.

The actress also shared a sweet tribute to him on Father’s Day in 2017, where she opened up about missing him next to a photo of her laying on the floor next to her dad.

“I miss you so much . Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for teaching me love , and funny , and that both last forever,” Beckinsale wrote.

In a 2016 interview with Belfast Telegraph, the Underworld star opened up about trying to find her own path in the acting world and how her father’s death “was 100% soul-destroying and totally impacted me for ever.”

Richard was best-known for the BBC sitcom Porridge and its sequel Going Straight, as well Rising Damp, another British sitcom.

“[Nepotism] is a heavy thing for anyone whose parents are actors and in the very beginning I didn’t want to tread on his patch,” she said. “Having said that, comedy is my number-one favorite thing. I was raised on high-level, amazing comedy my whole life. I spent most of my childhood watching reruns of my dad’s shows just to have a link to him.”

