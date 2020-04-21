Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale is not backing down from her critics.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress clapped back at an Instagram troll that called out her age difference from her new flame, 22-year-old Canadian musician Goody Grace.

Beckinsale posted a video on Instagram of her cat attempting to learn several tricks when the troll wrote in a since-deleted comment, according to InStyle, “Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere.”

The Underworld actress reportedly fired back, “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.” The response has since been deleted.

Beckinsale and Grace were spotted earlier this month holding hands on a hike outside Los Angeles. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they’ve been together for months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” a source close to Beckinsale previously said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

The two have been spending more time together in California amid the state’s stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now,” the source added.

Beckinsale, who also previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019. A different source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

She was later seen hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, also Davidson’s close friend, at a Golden Globe Awards party in January. The actress denied anything happening between them and slammed a commenter that month who criticized her for spending time with the rapper.

“Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s Instagram at the time.

The actress replied, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life.”

Beckinsale finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November, four years after they split. Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. The two have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21.