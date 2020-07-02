Kate Beckinsale, 46, has been dating Goody Grace, 23, since early this year

Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Claps Back at Trolls Who Mock Her for Dating Younger Men

Kate Beckinsale is taking the time to clap back at trolls in her Instagram comments.

The 46-year-old actress, who has been dating 23-year-old rapper Goody Grace since earlier this year, posted funny videos of her cat covered in googly eyes earlier this week. But when the comments of the post filled with non-related negativity, Beckinsale took the haters on.

After replying to a few comments, the actress hit back with a witty reply to a person who asked, “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?”

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she replied.

“You need a man,” another commented. Beckinsale replied, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It's not the first time Beckinsale has defended her relationship.

Back in April, Beckinsale posted a video on Instagram of her cat attempting to learn several tricks when a troll wrote in a since-deleted comment, according to InStyle, “Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere.”

The Underworld actress reportedly fired back, “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.” The response has since been deleted.

Beckinsale and Grace were first spotted in April holding hands on a hike outside Los Angeles. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they’ve been together for months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” a source close to Beckinsale previously said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

The two have been spending more time together in California amid the state’s stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now,” the source added.