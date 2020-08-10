The actress and her cat relaxed on matching hammocks

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates International Cat Day by Twinning with Her Cat on Matching Hammocks

Kate Beckinsale and her cats are celebrating International Cat Day while soaking up some sun.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress shared a sultry bikini photo, posing with one her cats on matching hammocks, to mark the feline holiday.

Beckinsale is a cat mom to two fluffy Persian cats, Clive and Willow. The latter appeared to be featured in the star's latest post, though both cats often appear on Beckinsale's social media.

The Pearl Harbor star spoke to PEOPLE last year about her affinity for cats over dogs, explaining that they are easier to take care of.

“I’m very much a cat person,” Beckinsale told PEOPLE in 2019. “I had cats growing up when I was little, and a big dog.”

“Cats are easier than dogs,” Beckinsale says, because “you don’t have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo.”

Beckinsale also shared some tidbits about her two cats and their completely different personalities.

“Clive’s favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it,” she said. “So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much.”

Willow, on the other hand, prefers to “sleep in creepy, psychopath places,” said Beckinsale. “Like the back of a drawer or places that she could die.”

She added: “Willow is more of a handful but she’s so pretty, we forgive her.”

Beckinsale's current boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Goody Grace, commented some heart-eye emojis on her bikini snap with Willow.

The actress also recently clapped back at trolls mocking her for dating younger men.

“Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you,” she replied to one person that asked, “Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?”

“You need a man,” another commented. Beckinsale replied, “Tell me why? To stop me sticking eyes on the cat? What if he liked eyes on the cat? What if I won’t stop? How will he help this situation.”