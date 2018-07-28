Kate Beckinsale Celebrates 45th Birthday with Ex Michael Sheen and a Hilarious Goat Yoga Session

Kate Beckinsale marked her 45th year surrounded by goats and her ex-husband.

The Love & Friendship star celebrated her birthday on Thursday, yet added an extra day of festivities on Friday when she tried yoga with goats alongside her daughter Lily and ex Michael Sheen.

The actress shared videos and photos of the experience on her Instagram account in which she documented the hilarity that ensued.

“Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the gallery of photos Beckinsale shared, Sheen can be seen practicing a downward dog pose while a goat stands on his back.

Lily also had a goat stand directly on her back in a similar photo as the one of her mother shared of herself.

Michael Sheen with his daughter, Lily, and a goat on his back during a yoga session Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Not only did the actress enjoy yoga with goats, she also shared a birthday kiss with one as well, as she placed a snack in her mouth and allowed the goat to eat it from her lips in a video.

“Birthday kisses 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Not to be outdone by some farmyard animals, Lily showed her love for her mother in a cake depicting her mother as “Katy B” — an image taken from Cardi B’s debut album cover for Invasion of Privacy.

“Help me my kid’s amazing @lily_sheen @cakeandart #katyb,” the proud mother wrote.

Beckinsale is a die-hard lover of animals and never fails to share her delight in them. The mother of one shared a photo of her cat Clive wearing a dinosaur outfit in December.

“Clive woke up in beast mode,” she wrote in the caption of the photo in which Clive sat still in a cute dinosaur costume.

While the animal showed a bit of attitude with her stern facial expression, Clive was comforted by Beckinsale who showered her beloved four-legged friend with kisses.

“Everyone likes a bit of kissing and hyping when they get into a party outfit,” the star captioned a video of the pair along with the sounds of the theme song of Jurassic Park being hummed by a friend in the background.

Beckinsale is also a pet parent to cat Willow, who is also regularly featured on Instagram.

In August, Beckinsale told Collider that her two cats usually completely ignore each other, but Willow occasionally demonstrates some human behavior.

“It’s unusual to walk in and find your cat eating a salad. I didn’t know she liked salad until that moment. I’m assuming when I’m not home, she’s in my leather pants on the phone,” she said.