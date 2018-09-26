Kate Beckinsale is showing off her vocal talents — in a stirring rendition of Prince’s “Kiss.”

The Underworld: Blood Wars actress shared a video of her very own carpool karaoke alongside a friend on Instagram Tuesday evening. Beckinsale, who is never one to shy away from poking fun at herself, wrote in the caption, “Whatever you may be doing, commit.”

In the video, the actress, 45, sat in the passenger seat of a car with her friend in the driver’s seat. Beckinsale seemed to enjoy herself as she nodded her head along to Prince’s 1986 hit in black shades and a white top.

“You don’t have to be rich to be my girl, you don’t have to be cool to rule my world,” the two sang, before singing the next line at the top of their lungs. “Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with, I just want your extra time and your… kiss!”

Actress and model Cara Delevigne commented on the video, writing, “@katebeckinsale you are the best.”

Beckinsale has openly shared her hilarious escapades in the past. She recently tried and failed to recreate the famous elevator scene from her 2001 film Serendipity with a reluctant hotel employee.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, the actress recited her lines perfectly but was blocked from creating the scene by the employee who told her, “Stop bothering me. I gotta work, I’m going to call my manager!”

In July, the actress celebrated her birthday and tried yoga with goats alongside her daughter Lily and ex Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale shared videos and photos of the experience on her Instagram account in which she documented the hilarity that ensued.

“Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️.”

She even shared a kiss with a goat, writing in a second post, “Birthday kisses 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋.”

Beckinsale was also recently photographed with old flame Matt Rife last week as the two headed into the Peppermint Night Club in Los Angeles.

The two were first spotted together back in June 2017 on a couple of PDA-filled dates. After first kissing outside a restaurant after a dinner, the pair — who have a 22-year age gap between them — was seen laughing and embracing after another dinner date later in the week.

A source at the time told PEOPLE Beckinsale was “dating and having fun.”

“She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks,” the source said at the time. “She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years before their divorce in 2015.

The actress was also in an eight-year relationship with actor Michael Sheen, which ended in 2003. The two share 19-year-old daughter, Lily, and have remained close friends.