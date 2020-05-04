Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace Hold Hands While Wearing Gloves on a Grocery Run

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace have been together for a number of months

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace are staying safe while showing off a bit of PDA.

The two were seen out on a grocery run on Sunday in Los Angeles, where they're self-isolating together at Beckinsale's home. The Underworld actress and Canadian musician wore gloves and masks and held hands as they walked, with the Grace holding a paper bag filled with groceries for his girlfriend.

Beckinsale, 46, and Grace, 22, were first spotted together earlier last month holding hands on a hike outside Los Angeles. An insider confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that they’ve been together for a number of months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” the insider close to Beckinsale previously said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

A source recently gave an update on the couple, confirming they were still together.

"They are still quarantined together at her home," the source said.

"Kate enjoys his company," added the source. "She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend."

Beckinsale, who previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019.

A separate source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably. “It was the long-distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

Beckinsale finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November 2019, four years after they split. Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. They share 21-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen.

