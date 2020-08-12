Kate Beckinsale has been dating Goody Grace since the beginning of the year

Kate Beckinsale and Boyfriend Goody Grace Match in All Black as They Go for a Sweet Walk Together

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace are still enjoying each other's company as they continue to self-isolate together.

The actress, 47, and the Canadian musician, 23, were spotted out in the greater Los Angeles area in matching black outfits. Beckinsale kept a smile on her face as the two walked in her neighborhood and Grace carried a black plastic bag.

The two were first linked in April before PEOPLE confirmed they had been seeing each other since early this year. Their relationship seemed to hit the next level as Grace spent the social distancing lockdown at Beckinsale's home and the two were seen out and about holding hands multiple times.

The latest outing comes after Grace proclaimed his love for Beckinsale on her birthday with a silly video on Instagram. The video shows Grace wearing an oversized hippo head while playing the guitar with Beckinsale next to him, giving a sweet laugh when he looks her way.

"happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you 🖤∞," he captioned the post.

A source previously told PEOPLE Beckinsale was enjoying quarantine with the musician.

"Kate enjoys his company," said the source. "She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend."

The quote came after an insider confirmed the two had been seeing each other for months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” the insider close to Beckinsale previously said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

Beckinsale, who also previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019.