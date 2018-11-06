Kate Beckinsale, 45, Seen Kissing Jack Whitehall, 30: All About Her New British Funnyman

Looks like Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life!

The 45-year-old actress was seen cozying up to fellow British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, 30, in Los Angeles on Saturday. The two partied it up at a karaoke bar for the night and were spotted kissing at a candle-lit booth on the side.

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years before their divorce in 2015.

The actress was also in an eight-year relationship with actor Michael Sheen, which ended in 2003. The two share 18-year-old daughter, Lily, and have remained close friends.

He appears in Disney’s latest movie, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

In his second Disney movie, Whitehall plays a toy soldier in the Kiera Knightley starrer. The role comes after his role was cut from the smash hit Frozen a few years ago.

“Fortunately I am in this one,” he told Vogue of Nutcracker. “But, you know, I was very wary in the run-up. Just in case we had another Frozen situation on our hands, though I am not, I would say, a starring role.”

One downside to the role is that only American Ballet Theater’s Misty Copeland gets to really dance in the movie — something Whitehall was looking forward to.

“I went to see The Nutcracker at the National Ballet when I was a child, and I was quite into ballet,” he said. “My sister did ballet, and I used to join in on her classes until my father wickedly stopped me and made me do karate, which I hated.”

He’s a stand-up comedian

Aside from acting, Whitehall is also a successful stand-up comedian and was named the King of Comedy at the 2012 British Comedy Awards.

Before that, Whitehall appeared in dozens of British TV shows and had a main role in Fresh Meat from 2011 to 2016.

He went to school with Robert Pattinson

Whitehall was born in Westminster, London, where he attended school with Robert Pattinson. And according to Vogue, Whitehall doesn’t forget the connection, saying he feels “frequently eclipsed” by the A-list movie star.

After studying with Pattinson, he tried going to Oxford and Manchester University before deciding to pursue a comedy career full time.

He has a travel series with his 73-year-old dad

Aside from his stand-up specials, Whitehall also often teams up with his dad Michael and the two have a travel series together. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father premiered in 2017 and recently wrapped up its second season.

The pair visited countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam in the first season, while taking a tour of Europe in the second season, going through countries like Germany, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, and Turkey.

As for where they’re heading next, Whitehall joked that his father was being a little difficult for the third season.

“Nothing has been confirmed,” Whitehall told Vogue. “But my father has already vetoed a few places like India and Africa, so I don’t know where we’re going to get him to agree to.”

Next, he’s reportedly set to play Disney’s first-ever openly gay character

Whitehall recently wrapped filming the upcoming live-action movie Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And according to British outlet The Sun, Whitehall might be playing Disney’s first-ever openly gay character after showing LeFou having an “exclusively gay moment” in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast.

“I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure,” Whitehall wrote on Instagram without addressing the claims. “Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale, and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet, so exciting to be working on a project with this much history.”