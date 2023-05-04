Karen Gillan Reveals She Met Her Husband on Instagram: 'I Slid Into His DMs'

Karen Gillan revealed in February that she and Nick Kosher married in Scotland in May 2022

Published on May 4, 2023
Nick Kocher, Karen Gillan
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Karen Gillan found love with a little help from social media.

During the Guardians of the Galaxy star's appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, Gillan, 35, revealed that she and her husband Nick Kosher first met on Instagram.

"Oh gosh. I slid into his DMs on Instagram!" the actress said, when asked by cohost Mark Consuelos how she met Kosher, a comedian who once wrote for Saturday Night Live.

"It's true, it's true," Gillan explained, as Kelly Ripa asked whether the story was accurate. "He popped up on my recommend friends list on Instagram. The algorithm is tearing the country apart but it brought me together with my guy."

The actress went on to note that she followed up with Kosher on Twitter after he initially did not respond to her opening message on Instagram.

The IMDb Portrait Studio At SXSW 2023
Corey Nickols/Getty

"What do you say in the DM's? I think I wrote — so he's on Twitter because I follow him on Instagram but then he didn't DM me," she told the co-hosts. "I thought he may be like, 'Oh hey,' but he didn't so I followed him on Twitter as well."

Gillan went on to say that she told Kosher that she thought his Twitter posts were "really funny" before introducing herself.



"It wasn't very interesting," she added of her opening line. "I hadn't really read his tweets! And he's a comedy writer. That's how you make them feel very good about themselves."

Gillan revealed back in February that she and Kosher secretly tied the knot in her native Scotland in May 2022. Asked by Ripa, 52, on Thursday how the couple is celebrating their first year of marriage, the actress said that she and Kosher plan to watch the video of their wedding for the first time soon.

More recently, Gillan shared an amusing moment from her and Kosher's relationship when she posted on Instagram an image of herself attending a couple's therapy session in full makeup for her Guardians of the Galaxy role as Nebula, an alien with blue skin.

The actress wrote on the social media platform that the session was coincidentally scheduled on a day she was also filming scenes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise's latest entry, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here's a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting," Gillan wrote alongside the image, which shows her neck and head covered in various shades of blue makeup — and a bemused emoji covering her therapist's face for anonymity.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters Friday.

