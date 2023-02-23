Karen Gillan Reveals She Secretly Married Partner Nick Kocher Last Year In Scotland 

The actress tied the knot with her longtime partner at Castle Toward in Scotland last May

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 06:20 AM
Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher Wedding
Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher wedding. Photo: Holly Clark Photography

Karen Gillan is married!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 35, has revealed she secretly married her partner Nick Kocher last May as she shared a series of snapshots from their Scottish wedding on Instagram.

"Last May… 📸 by @hollyclarkphotography," she captioned the photos, which included an image of her looking elegant in a white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a fitted bodice and flowing train.

The post also included pictures of a bagpipe player and her bridesmaids wearing brown silk dresses, while her comedian husband donned a traditional Scottish kilt and sporran for the nuptials at Castle Toward in her native Scotland.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actress Maria Bakalova commented on the snaps with a single red heart emoji. Meanwhile, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta, Fernandez Garcia, added in the comments section, "Karennnnnn!!! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

"Thank you for the beautiful beautiful dress!!! 😍," Gillan responded.

Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher Wedding
Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher wedding. Holly Clark Photography

Gillan's photographer Holly Clark and wedding planner Sarah Haywood also shared a picture of the Jumanji: Next Level star on the morning of her wedding. In the image, Gillan is seen laughing in a fluffy white robe, with her hair down in flowing waves.

"Beautiful @karengillan on the morning of her wedding day. Details of Karen's Scottish celebrations will remain private however of course, Karen looked absolutely incredible and the speeches were some of the funniest we've ever heard!" they wrote on Instagram.

Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher Wedding
Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher wedding. Holly Clark Photography

Rumors that Gillan had tied the knot with her new husband first started to circulate in November 2022, when she posted an Instagram photo of her wearing an emerald and diamond ring on her left hand alongside a silver band.

Neither had confirmed the news until the Scottish actor announced the news on Wednesday.

