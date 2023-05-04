Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'

"I don't know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I logged on," Karen Gillan told Entertainment Tonight about the therapy session

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 11:54 AM
Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Moviestore/Shutterstock

Karen Gillan wears a considerable amount of makeup for her role as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies — and sometimes, that makeup interferes with real life activities.

On Wednesday, Gillan, 35, shared an amusing image of herself in full makeup while on a Zoom call for a couple's therapy session with her husband Nick Kocher on Instagram.

The actress wrote on the social media platform that the session was coincidentally scheduled on a day she was also filming scenes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise's latest entry, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here's a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting," Gillan wrote alongside the image, which shows her neck and head covered in various shades of blue makeup — and a bemused emoji covering her therapist's face for anonymity.

Gillan's Guardians costars weighed in on the screenshot in the comments of the actor's post, with Chris Pratt writing in response: "THIS IS THE BEST."

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Nebula's adopted sister Gamora in the MCU, wrote: "😂😂 this needs to be in a movie," in another comment on Gillan's post.

Gillan explained to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that she was running late to the therapy session in question, necessitating her appearance in her Nebula makeup.

"I don't know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I logged on," she told the outlet. "I was late to the session, and I had warned them, 'Oh, I'm late because I'm at work,' so they had an inkling, but I don't think they realized I was going to be in full makeup."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The therapist couldn't stop laughing, actually," she told the outlet, laughing about the moment. "I felt bad for her."

Gillan, who starred in the British television series Doctor Who before joining the hit Marvel franchise, previously revealed in a February Instagram post that she and Kocher had gotten married in her native Scotland during May 2022.

The IMDb Portrait Studio At SXSW 2023
Corey Nickols/Getty

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie expects to be the final appearance for the film's main cast, which includes Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, in addition to Pratt, 43, and Saldaña, 44.

An official synopsis for the movie reads that the third film in the trilogy reads that the film finds Star-Lord (Pratt) "still reeling from the loss of Gamora" (which happened in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War), but he "must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts into theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Will Poulter Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Will Poulter Wore Trash Bag to 'Catch All the Gold Juice' While Removing 'Guardians 3' Makeup (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez at Met Gala party
Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Pose Together for Sweet Photo at Met Gala Afterparty: 'Stayed Up Late'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra 'Love Again' Special Screening; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"; Sam Heughan attends the "Love Again" New York Screening
Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Chris Pratt on How 'Guardians' Cast Will Stay in Touch: 'We'll Be There for Each Other' (Exclusive)
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce
Emma Watson attends the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City
Emma Watson Says She 'Felt a Bit Caged' Before Taking Years-Long Break from Acting: 'Wasn't Very Happy'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Past Relationships: 'Life Would Have Been Very Different If I'd Noticed Red Flags' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)
timothee chalamet and zendaya in Dune 2
Timothée Chalamet Rides a Sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer — Which Promises More Zendaya
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed — Though Brad Pitt Was More Romantic
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Austin Butler in Dune Part Two
Austin Butler Is Unrecognizable with Fully Shaved Head in 'Dune: Part Two' First Look