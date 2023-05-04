Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'

Karen Gillan wears a considerable amount of makeup for her role as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies — and sometimes, that makeup interferes with real life activities.

On Wednesday, Gillan, 35, shared an amusing image of herself in full makeup while on a Zoom call for a couple's therapy session with her husband Nick Kocher on Instagram.

The actress wrote on the social media platform that the session was coincidentally scheduled on a day she was also filming scenes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise's latest entry, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters Friday, here's a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting," Gillan wrote alongside the image, which shows her neck and head covered in various shades of blue makeup — and a bemused emoji covering her therapist's face for anonymity.

Gillan's Guardians costars weighed in on the screenshot in the comments of the actor's post, with Chris Pratt writing in response: "THIS IS THE BEST."

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Nebula's adopted sister Gamora in the MCU, wrote: "😂😂 this needs to be in a movie," in another comment on Gillan's post.

Gillan explained to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that she was running late to the therapy session in question, necessitating her appearance in her Nebula makeup.

"I don't know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I logged on," she told the outlet. "I was late to the session, and I had warned them, 'Oh, I'm late because I'm at work,' so they had an inkling, but I don't think they realized I was going to be in full makeup."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The therapist couldn't stop laughing, actually," she told the outlet, laughing about the moment. "I felt bad for her."

Gillan, who starred in the British television series Doctor Who before joining the hit Marvel franchise, previously revealed in a February Instagram post that she and Kocher had gotten married in her native Scotland during May 2022.

Corey Nickols/Getty

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie expects to be the final appearance for the film's main cast, which includes Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, in addition to Pratt, 43, and Saldaña, 44.

An official synopsis for the movie reads that the third film in the trilogy reads that the film finds Star-Lord (Pratt) "still reeling from the loss of Gamora" (which happened in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War), but he "must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 blasts into theaters Friday.