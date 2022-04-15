Kaley Cuoco Was 'Gutted' Losing Knives Out 2 Role That Went to Kate Hudson: 'I Cried All Night Long'

"Maybe I'll get to audition for the third one," she said

Kaley Cuoco had a hard time coming to terms with not being cast in the Knives Out sequel.

The Emmy-nominated Flight Attendant star, 36, told Glamour about auditioning for a role in writer/director Rian Johnson's star-studded ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which hits Netflix later this year. Cuoco said she was "devastated" not to land the part, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.

"I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn't get it. I was so devastated," she told the magazine. "And I'm not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn't get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who's great."

The next day, however, she said she got a call about doing the upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, in which she costars with Pete Davidson. She was at first disheartened about her chances.

"They were like, 'We have an interesting script.' And I said, 'I don't want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.' They said, 'You've got to read this.' And Pete was already attached, and I'm like, 'Okay, I'll read it.' And when I did, I said, 'This is the most magical little script.' And I would've never gotten it if I [got] Knives. It just shows you that you're where you're supposed to be," she explained. "I mean, I was gutted over that. And that's when I thought I was on fire, like, 'I'm for sure getting that.' And they were like, 'No, we're going to go with Kate.' "

The Big Bang Theory alum said she wasn't told why she wasn't cast in Knives Out 2, but she recalled thinking beforehand that "I was hot s---: 'I'm going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing.' "

"But," she added, "I couldn't be happier with how things turned out. That's what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate's great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I'll get to audition for the third one."

In May 2021, Hudson, 42, was announced as joining the cast of Knives Out 2, which also stars Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hawn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe. Hudson told Entertainment Tonight in August that she feels "very honored to be a part of" Knives Out 2. "Everybody's absolutely wonderful."