Kaley Cuoco and Costar Pete Davidson Celebrate Wrapping Their Film Meet Cute: 'What an Experience'

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Celebrate Wrapping Their RomCom Meet Cute: 'What an Experience'

Kaley Cuoco had a blast filming Meet Cute with Pete Davidson.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 35, celebrated wrapping production on their upcoming romantic comedy by posting some behind-the-scenes photos from their last day together on set. To mark the occasion, she posted photos of the pair in costume as they sat next to each other with Davidson, 27, resting his head on her shoulder.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! What an experience!" Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film."

"Would do it over and over and over again," she added, a playful reference to the plot of the film, in which Cuoco plays Manhattan native Sheila, who uses a time machine to repeatedly fix details from her last date.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are seen at the movie set of the 'Meet Cute' in New York City. 'Meet Cute' on set filming, New York, USA - 24 Aug 2021 Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco | Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

In another post, Cuoco and the Saturday Night Live star walked down the boardwalk together, with Cuoco rocking a retro yellow checkered sundress with puffy sleeves. Meanwhile, Davidson wore an oversized short-sleeved denim shirt over a striped long-sleeve shirt.

"Sheila & Gary coming soon #meetcute," she captioned the photo.

Cuoco also posted a sweet photo with her rescue dog Dumpy, who wore a matching yellow checkered look, which was made just for him by the movie's wardrobe department.

"When the brilliant Meet Cute wardrobe team makes you matching outfits," she captioned the adorable snap.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Celebrate Wrapping Their RomCom Meet Cute: 'What an Experience' Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco recently celebrated another big moment in her life: landing her first Emmy nominations.

"This has been the honor of my career," Cuoco, who was recognized for her work in the HBO Max hit series The Flight Attendant, recently told PEOPLE. "When the announcements came out, my heart swelled. But I feel like I've already won."

Cuoco also learned a whole new side to the industry during her first outing as producer through her banner Yes, Norman Productions. "I asked a lot of questions," she said. "You have to learn you're not the smartest person in the room. I was a little fish in a big sea! It was a really humbling experience, but it also gave me a sense of bravery."