Kaitlyn Dever Shares First Look at Starring Role in Hulu's Rosaline Inspired by Romeo & Juliet

Kaitlyn Dever is taking on a Shakespearean love triangle with her next role.

The Golden Globe nominee, 24, stars as the eponymous protagonist in Hulu's Rosaline, inspired by the previously-unseen Romeo & Juliet character. Dever's portrayal of Rosaline was revealed on Thursday during Disney+ Day with the announcement of the movie's 2022 premiere.

Rosaline is described as "a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline…who just happens to be Romeo's ex-girlfriend," according to a plot summary from Disney.

Dever stars alongside Isabela Merced as Juliet, Kyle Allen as Romeo, Bradley Whitford as Friar Laurence and Minnie Driver as The Nurse. The film, directed by Karen Maine and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, is based on the 2010 novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle.

"I am SO excited for this one," Dever wrote on Instagram, as she shared the first image of herself in character — which was met with praise in the comments.

Dever has previously appeared in Bad Teacher, J. Edgar, Short Term 12, Beautiful Boy and Booksmart. She most recently starred alongside Ben Platt in the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and she can currently be seen in the Hulu limited series Dopesick.