Kaitlyn Dever Recalls When George Clooney Made His Costars Pizza at His Home: 'Nicest Person'

"He was just like the nicest person in the world," Kaitlyn Dever says of her Ticket to Paradise costar George Clooney

George Clooney is quite the cook!

The actor's Ticket to Paradise costar Kaitlyn Dever revealed on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that during filming, Clooney, 60, showed Dever, 25, and the rest of their castmates some serious hospitality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was just like the nicest person in the world," said Dever. "He had the whole cast come one day … we were on this beautiful boat and he fed us all this amazing food, then took us back to his house and cooked us all pizza."

"I was literally like, 'What am I doing? What is my life? This is crazy!' " she continued.

Dever also said that Clooney's 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander "are super sweet," adding, "I love them. They were great."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) Kaitlyn Dever and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Clooney previously talked to Deadline about his upcoming rom-com Ticket to Paradise, in which he and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married.

Directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, the movie also stars Dever and Billie Lourd.

Clooney said the movie, which was still in production as of January, is "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film."

"This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script, and I haven't done a romantic comedy really since [1996's] One Fine Day, and more than that. I've done some sort of snarky ones, you know, and in this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way," said Clooney.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck on How George Clooney Helped Him Maximize Time with His Kids During Tender Bar Shoot

"The minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, 'Did you get this?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and I said 'Are you going to do it?' and she goes 'Are you going to do it? and I said, 'Yeah, if you do it,' " the two-time Academy Award winner continued. "So it was just one of those very lucky things."

Pals Clooney and Roberts, 54, previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven (2001) and 2016's Money Monster.

"It's going great, man. We're having the time of our lives," Clooney said. "Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo, who's just absolutely the funniest thing in the movie, and you know, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever."