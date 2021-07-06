Model Meredith Mickelson revealed that her brother, actor Daniel Mickelson, died on Sunday at the age of 23

Kaia Gerber, Paris Hilton Remember Daniel Mickelson After His Death at 23: 'You Were Such a Light'

Actor Daniel Mickelson, brother to model Meredith Mickelson, died over the Fourth of July weekend at the age of 23. A cause of death was not disclosed for the Atlanta native.

On Monday, Meredith shared a throwback photo of her and her brother on Instagram paired with a touching tribute announcing his death.

"My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don't even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart," she captioned the photo.

"There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. there's no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life," she continued.

Many celebrities shared their condolences under the post. Both Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jordyn Woods wrote, "Praying for you," and model Amelia Hamlin said, "I love you forever Daniel."

Paris Hilton also commented, "So sad to hear this, RIP," before sharing her own tribute on her page. Hilton posted a photo of Daniel hugging her on her Instagram Story saying, "you were such a light." She also reposted a video of the two.

Later on, model and actress Kaia Gerber shared a screenshot of herself on FaceTime with Daniel along with a heartwarming message.

"I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other," she wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram Story. "I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time."

Gerber continued, "I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."