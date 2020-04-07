Justin Timberlake Takes You Behind-the-Scenes of Trolls World Tour with Anna Kendrick and SZA

Justin Timberlake is back in his musical element in Trolls World Tour.

The performer returns for the sequel to the 2016 hit original to voice Branch alongside Anna Kendrick‘s Poppy — and PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the music for the film came together!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“After working on Trolls, I knew we were going to expand our world,” says Timberlake — who also serves as an executive music producer on the project — in the video. “I just got incredibly excited. I felt like a kid again.”

RELATED: Trolls on Tour! Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Interactive Musical Show

Trolls World Tour finds Poppy and Branch embark on an adventure where they travel to different Trolls lands that each represent different forms of music.

Image zoom Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake Thomas Stolte/Zuma

“Music is called the universal language for a reason,” Timberlake says. “It can make you feel just about anything. It can be loud and defiant, happy and funky, or sad and slow. It’s such a colorful, vibrant experience to go with all that music. My favorite thing about making music or movies is getting to show people how we relate to one another. If it’s through our diversity, through our likenesses, or both, it’s a wonderful experience.”

In addition to Timberlake and Kendrick, Grammy nominee SZA makes an appearance in the clip, singing her collaboration with Timberlake, “The Other Side.

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and SZA Justin Timberlake/ Youtube

Of SZA, Timberlake gushes, “She’s someone I’ve been a big fan of for a long time. She crushed it.”

Other famous voices in the film include Mary J. Blige and George Clinton, taking on the the roles of Queen and King of Funk; Rachel Bloom bringing the Queen of Rock to life; and Kelly Clarkson, who lends her sass and charm to Delta Dawn, the mayor of the Lonesome Flats.

Image zoom Poppy (Anna Kendrick) doesn’t know quite what to make of Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), who rules the land of Rock DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom As mayor of Lonesome Flats, Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson, center) is all smiles in the midst of a dusty and isolated town DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom Poppy (Anna Kendrick) discovers a map containing the whereabouts of all the Trolls villages in the land while a very skeptic Branch (Justin Timberlake) looks on DreamWorks Animation

Trolls World Tour will debut at home on-demand on April 10.