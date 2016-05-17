Justin Timberlake Releases 'Can't Stop the Feeling' Music Video
The track will appear soundtrack of the Trolls movie, on which Timberlake served as executive music producer
Justin Timberlake‘s comeback tour continues.
The Grammy winner released the much-anticipated music video for his new single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” on Tuesday at midnight.
Kicking off the super cute promo is Timberlake enjoying breakfast in a diner, before we see a set of individuals unable to stop from dancing along to the beat of his new song.
The clip’s release comes just hours after Billboard announced the single – Timberlake’s first new music since he dropped The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2 in 2013 – sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.
Co-produced by hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, the infectious “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is the first single off the soundtrack for the DreamWorks Animations’ Trolls movie, due Nov. 4, on which Timberlake served as executive music producer.
In the days leading up to the video’s release, Timberlake took to social media to tease fans with stills from the colorful spectacle.
Since releasing his last solo LP, Timberlake, 35, has taken some time to focus on family. In April 2015, he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall.