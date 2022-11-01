Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dress as 'Home Alone' Robbers for Halloween: 'We're the Wet Bandits'

The duo posted a photo on Instagram revealing their couples theme on Monday in a nod to the 1990 classic holiday film starring Macaulay Culkin

By
Published on November 1, 2022 10:08 AM
Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits!
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Photo: Justin Timberlake Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Justin Biel got creative this year for their couples Halloween costume.

The duo posted a photo on Instagram revealing their theme on Monday as "The Wet Bandits," Harry and Marv, in a nod to the classic holiday film, Home Alone.

"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks," the Grammy winner, 41, and Emmy nominee, 40, quoted from the 1990 Christmas comedy alongside their Instagram photo.

"We're the wet bandits!" they added.

Home Alone, Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci
Home Alone (1990). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Joe Pesci played ringleader Harry and Daniel Stern served as his clueless sidekick Marv in the Chicago-based movie, which starred a then-9-year-old Macaulay Culkin.

The self-titled crooks, "The Wet Bandits," attempt to kidnap Culkin, a.k.a. Kevin McCallister in the film, when they break in to burglarize the home.

Kevin's mother, played by Catherine O'Hara, and father, portrayed by the late John Heard, are away in Paris with the rest of the family after accidentally leaving Kevin at home, but he quickly learns how to fend for himself, evading the criminals.

The film spawned multiple sequels including 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The follow-up sees Pesci, 79, Stern, 65, and Culkin reprise their roles as Kevin's family accidentally leaves him in an airport while they fly to Florida for the holidays — and Kevin instead gets his revenge on the bad guys (who have escaped from prison and re-dubbed themselves "The Sticky Bandits") in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Timberlake and Biel, who have been married for a decade, recently renewed their vows last month as they celebrated their milestone anniversary on Oct. 19.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" wrote The Sinner star in a celebratory anniversary post on Instagram, showcasing a variety of beautiful photos of the pair dressed up looking fashionably formal and in activewear on vacation.

"Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," added Biel, who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, with Timberlake.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned his own anniversary post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

