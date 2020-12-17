Justin Timberlake Plays a Flawed Man Who Finds New Purpose in Palmer : Watch the Moving Trailer

Justin Timberlake takes on the most challenging acting role of his career in his upcoming movie Palmer — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the moving trailer for the Apple original film.

After being released from jail following 12 years behind bars, former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) finds renewed purpose in caring for an abandoned child named Sam (Ryder Allen), who is bullied at school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Kids are mean, especially when they see something that they ain't used to seeing," Palmer tells Sam in the trailer.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Answers Kids’ Questions—and Reveals His Favorite Childhood Toy He Carried Everywhere

Director Fisher Stevens — who's recently appeared in The Blacklist, The Good Fight and Succession — tells PEOPLE he considers Palmer to be a movie "about acceptance, forgiveness and love."

"Two people who ordinarily would never come together, find themselves under one roof to find the family they never had," the Oscar winner, 57, continues. "For me the story strikes a very personal chord and I was so lucky to have gotten to work with Justin Timberlake who along with newcomer Ryder Allen, and the whole amazing cast bring this beautiful story to life."

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Ryder Allen in Palmer. | Credit: Apple TV +

Palmer marks 7-year-old Allen's first major acting role and Timberlake's first return to onscreen movie acting since appearing in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel in 2017.

Earlier this year, the 10-time Grammy winner, 39, voiced Branch in the hit animated film Trolls World Tour, reprising his role from the 2016 original.