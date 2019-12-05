Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Wife Jessica Biel After 'Strong Lapse in Judgment'

Justin Timberlake is breaking his silence after he was seen holding hands with his costar, Alisha Wainwright.

The singer and actor, 38, shared an apology to his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel on Instagram Wednesday night, writing, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

He continued, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, married in 2012 in a romantic ceremony in Italy after five years of dating. The pair share one son, Silas, 4.

The singer made headlines last month when he was spotted holding hands and sitting closely with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake was also with a group of friends at a bar in New Orleans in video and photos posted by The Sun.

In the footage, Wainwright, 30, can be seen resting her hand on his knee and the two appear to be holding hands.

However, a source with direct knowledge of the incident recently told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Wainwright’s interactions that night was “completely innocent.”

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” the source said. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

The source added, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

In addition, a rep for Wainwright told PEOPLE: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Timberlake was spotted after the incident arriving at his trailer on the set of the film wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. On the same day, Biel was photographed stepping out in Los Angeles while wearing her wedding ring.