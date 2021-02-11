Friendly Exes! Justin Theroux Wishes Jennifer Aniston a Happy Birthday: 'Love You B!'

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were together from 2011 to 2018

The actor wished ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday on Thursday, just like he has every year since their 2018 split.

This year, Theroux, 49, shared a black-and-white photo of Aniston, 52, on a large staircase on his Instagram Story, sending love to Aniston using his sweet nickname for her.

"Happy birthday @jenniferaniston," Theroux wrote at the top of the image.

"[Love] you B!" he added at the bottom, using a red heart emoji in the message.

Aniston and Theroux first started dating in 2011 and got engaged the next year before tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015. They later announced their split in early 2018.

Months later, Theroux broke his silence on the split, revealing that the two went their separate ways without any hostility.

"The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he explained to The New York Times.

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

That doesn't mean there wasn't sadness for Theroux and Aniston.