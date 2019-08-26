Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Story of the Rescue Dog He Voices in Lady and the Tramp Remake

Justin Theroux has a sweet bond with the dog he voices in Disney’s upcoming Lady and the Tramp live-action remake.

The actor, 48, posted a picture of himself with Monty the dog on Instagram, explaining how Disney found him in a shelter in Arizona. Theroux voices Tramp in the movie opposite Tessa Thompson‘s Lady, with Sam Elliot and Janelle Monáe also voicing real-life rescue dogs.

“Monty was rescued from @halorescue … an amazing NO KILL shelter in Phoenix AZ 🙏🏼 … he was found by @disney who was looking for shelter animals to cast in LADY AND THE TRAMP! IN which there are TONS of rescue dogs,” Theroux wrote in the caption.

“A huge thank you to @disney for giving not just Monty, but so many dogs a big break, not just in the movie, but a life outside of the shelter!” he continued. “And a huge thank you @ladyandthetramp for letting me be Monty’s voice, so he can show the world how amazing shelter animals really are.”

Theroux also revealed that his beloved dog Kuma will be making an appearance in the film thanks to a small cameo.

Disney released the first official trailer Friday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and gave a glimpse into the romantic adventures of Lady, the American Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a mongrel pup.

The trailer showcases some of the animated 1955 classic’s most memorable scenes, including the famous moment the dogs share a bowl of spaghetti.

“I’ve got no leashes, or fences, with me, every day could be an adventure,” Tramp tells Lady in the trailer, trying to convince her to join the street-dog life.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) directs the live-action film, with a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls).

Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jenson, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

The celebrities voice an entire cast of real-life rescue dogs, synonymous with the movie’s premise as Lady, who once lived with an upper-class family before she becomes a stray and meets Tramp, another dog from the streets.

Lady and the Tramp stars streaming on Disney+ Nov. 12.