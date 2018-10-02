Justin Theroux Steps Out with Spider-Man Actress Laura Harrier in Paris

Justin Theroux is making the most of his time in the City of Love.

On Monday, the actor was seen soaking up the sights in Paris with Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier.

The pair strolled through the French streets on Monday. Theroux, 47, opted for a black shirt and jeans with an army green bomber jacket, while Harrier, 28, went for a bright red jacket and pants matching set.

Representatives for Theroux and Harrier did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The stars are no strangers to having a good time together in France.

Back in May, Theroux and Harrier were spotted hanging out on a yacht and at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show.

The Leftovers actor and Harrier — best known for her role as Peter Parker’s high school girlfriend Liz in Spider-Man: Homecoming — are both brand ambassadors for Vuitton.

Theroux recently broke his silence about his divorce with Jennifer Aniston, 49, in an interview with The New York Times — revealing that the two went their separate ways without any hostility.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he explained. “Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other.”

“It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be,” he added.

“It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” Theroux continued. “But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

Theroux and Aniston announced their split in February after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said in a statement through their rep at the time. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”