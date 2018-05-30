Shirtless Justin Theroux Shows Off His Abs Alongside Emma Stone in France

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are taking it easy in France.

The Leftovers actor, 46, was seen lounging shirtless in the sun next to Stone, 29, who wore a red one-piece bathing suit, in a bungalow at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on Tuesday.

Both have been in the country for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, as they’re ambassadors of the luxury brand. Jennifer Connelly and Ruth Negga were also among the group attending the show. On Saturday, Theroux was spotted hanging with Spider Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier at Hotel du Cap.

Emma Stone (L) and Justin Theroux. One Shot/BackGrid

Stone and Theroux have been spending a lot of time together lately.

The last time they were spotted together was earlier this month after the Met Gala, which Theroux attended solo. The actor, 46, was seen leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club with Stone. While they left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off.

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux leave the Met Gala. BACKGRID

The famous pair have become friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac.

Just days before the Met Gala, they were photographed grabbing dinner together in NYC. Stone and Theroux were all smiles as they were seen heading into Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho for a low-key night out.

The friendly pair also hung out together in April with Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. The trio posed for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Meanwhile, Stone was last linked to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The duo first met at the end of last year when she was hosting SNL and starred in the Dec. 3 sketch “Wells for Boys,” which he directed.

Theroux has been spending time with a host of famous friends since splitting from Jennifer Aniston at the end of last year. Earlier this week, he was spotted — also shirtless — hanging out on Saturday with Harrier.

Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale /Corbis/Getty Images

While flashing his abs in a pair of blue-patterned swimming trunks, the actor enjoyed the sunshine alongside Harrier, 28, who was also dressed for the weather in a bright one-piece suit, according to photographs published by Page Six.

The pair were later joined by Harrier’s stylist Danielle Nachmani.

Harrier, who previously attended the annual Cannes Film Festival to promote her eagerly-anticipated new film BlacKKKlansman, also appears to have been in town to attend the fashion show.