Justin Theroux Says He Still Talks and FaceTimes with Ex Jennifer Aniston: 'We Love Each Other'

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston might be the friendliest exes around.

Even though the couple split at the end of 2017 after seven years together, Theroux, 49, tells Esquire that he still keeps up with the Friends actress, 52, fairly regularly.

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other," Theroux says in the magazine's latest cover story. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship."

He continued, "We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Aniston and Theroux first started dating in 2011 and got engaged the next year before tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015. They later announced their split in early 2018.

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston | Credit: Jeff Vespa/Wireimage

Months later, Theroux broke his silence on the split, revealing that the two went their separate ways without any hostility.

"The good news is that was probably the most — I'm choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," he explained to The New York Times.

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

That doesn't mean there wasn't sadness for Theroux and Aniston.