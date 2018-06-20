Justin Theroux Says 'There’s Something to Be Gleaned' from Situations That Don't Work Out

Justin Theroux is opening up about how he handles situations in his life that aren’t working.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the actor and writer, 46, discusses his career and how he’s been able to navigate the hurdles that have come his way.

The article marks one of the rare chats Theroux has done in the wake of his split from Jennifer Aniston in February.

Discussing the lack of security that comes with living a freelance lifestyle, Theroux told Men’s Health that he embraces doubt.

“I think doubt is a good thing,” he said. “We’re all doubting whenever we set out to do anything new. But that’s a motivating factor to try to make it good. It’s destructive if you let it creep over the entire process, but I don’t dwell. I doubt things, but I hope things, too. That’s when you give it the best chance of success by working harder or practicing or rewriting. That’s how I deal with doubt. … Or I just pretend I’m not doubting myself.”

When things aren’t working? “I get up and do what I do,” Theroux said. “When I do things I don’t necessarily want to do, or I get stuck in a situation where I’m like, ‘Oh, this was not the best choice,’ I’m still aware there’s something to be gleaned from that experience.”

“You have to just find some nugget that makes it worthwhile,” he continued. “Otherwise you’ll completely give up. Bad work experiences are instructive: (A) what I shouldn’t do again; (B) how things are done wrong and how I can do better.”

Theroux and Aniston went their separate ways after two and a half years of marriage and nearly seven years together as a couple.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said in a statement through their rep at the time. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Since then, he’s been photographed spending time with a slew of new ladies including Sienna Miller, Emma Stone and Laura Harrier — but only one seems to have moved in with him: Kuma, his new rescue dog.

He introduced his new pet on Instagram earlier this month, explaining her name means bear in Japanese.

She’s been photographed walking the Big Apple streets with Theroux ever since.