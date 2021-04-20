Justin Theroux, Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Kirby to Debut New Films at 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival lineup is here — and it's stacked with big names!

Days after announcing that Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights movie adaptation will be opening the festival, the full 2021 lineup dropped on Tuesday. The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival runs June 9-20.

Among the A-list talent appearing on screen are Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer in a horror story about fertility struggles, newly-minted Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby in a mystery set in New York City and Olivia Wilde, Helen Hunt, Fred Armisen and more in Zoe Lister-Jones' pandemic comedy about the world ending.

Theroux and Glazer star in False Positive, a horror co-written and starring Glazer that follows a woman struggling with fertility who seems to find her miracle in a celebrated reproductive specialist (Theroux). Paradise isn't always what it seems as the now-expectant mother is thrown into a spiral of suspicion, threatening her grasp on reality.

Kirby's starring role comes in Italian Studies, which centers around a woman in a confused state (Kirby) who feel inexplicably drawn to a charming teenager.

Lister-Jones' comedy How It Ends assembles quite the star-studded cast and was shot entirely during the pandemic. Lister-Jones stars as Liza, who feels weirdly fine about the world coming to an end.

The late Anthony Bourdain is also honored Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, a documentary about the figure whose life touched so many.

ANTHONY RAMOS as Usnavi and MELISSA BARRERA as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights | Credit: Macall Polay

Tribeca previously announced that the festival's opening movie on June 9 will be In the Heights.

To make it even more special, the opening will take place in Washington Heights, the Manhattan neighborhood where Miranda grew up and based the musical in.

"It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Film Festival with In the Heights. We're so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can't wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community," Miranda shared in a press release.

The movie will also get the special honor of being screened simultaneously in all five of Manhattan's boroughs at open-air venues.