Justin Theroux Says It's 'Much More Fun Not Being in a Public Relationship'

Justin Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018

Published on May 1, 2023 02:43 PM
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Justin Theroux is happy keeping his relationships out of the spotlight.

While speaking with Esquire with White House Plumbers costar Woody Harrelson in an interview published Monday, Theroux, 51, said it's "much more fun not being in a public relationship."

"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," the actor said, noting that he tends not to "linger" on online comments regarding his life.

Theroux, who was married to Jennifer Aniston for three years prior to their breakup in 2018, offered "a classic no-comment situation" when asked about his experience with fans following that relationship, now years removed from his divorce from Aniston, 54.

"I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance," he said. "And having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Justin Theroux (L) and actress/executive producer Jennifer Aniston attend the "Cake" cocktail reception presented by PANDORA Jewelry at West Bar on September 8, 2014
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing," Theroux added. "So it's a classic no-comment situation for me."

Theroux and Aniston have remained friendly exes in the years since their divorce, including by sharing birthday tributes on Instagram. The pair struck up a romance after making the 2011 movie Wanderlust and got engaged in 2012. Three years later, they tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015.

After Theroux and Aniston announced their breakup in February 2018, the actor opened up about the "heartbreaking" split later that year, telling The New York Times it was "kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity" between them.

MARK SELIGER for ESQUIRE

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day," The Leftovers actor added at the time. "But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

Last month, Theroux and Aniston were seen dining together at the restaurant Il Cantinori in New York City on April 22 alongside Aniston's longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Theroux and Harrelson's HBO series The White House Plumbers premieres Monday.

