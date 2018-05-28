Justin Theroux Flashes His Abs While Enjoying the Sunshine with Actress Laura Harrier in France

Justin Theroux is enjoying his time in France!

While spending some time in France ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, The Leftovers actor, who also stars as one of the faces of the luxury brand’s spring campaign, was spotted hanging out on Saturday with Spider Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier.

While flashing his abs in a pair of blue-patterned swimming trunks, the 46-year-old enjoyed the sunshine alongside Harrier, 28, who was also dressed for the weather in a bright one-piece suit, according to photographs published by Page Six.

The pair were later joined by Harrier’s stylist Danielle Nachmani.

Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale /Corbis/Getty Images

Harrier, who previously attended the annual Cannes Film Festival to promote her eagerly-anticipated new film BlacKKKlansman, also appears to have been in town to attend the fashion show.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old shared a photograph of herself posing in front of a Louis Vuitton handbag while wearing a white crochet dress and a pair of black sandals.

“Permanent vacation 🌾 #lvcruise,” she captioned the chic snap.

Since splitting up with Jennifer Aniston in February, Theroux has spent time with female friends, including pal Emma Stone, former Parks and Recreation costar Aubrey Plaza, as well as model Erika Cardenas and 25-year-old artist and model Petra Collins.

Earlier this month, Theroux and Collins were seen arriving together at celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh’s pre-party for the Met Gala, and were spotted spending time together again on Sunday, as the duo joined a group of famous friends for lunch.

But while the stylish pair have been sighted together multiple times since Theroux’s split from Aniston, a source tells PEOPLE the two “are friends.”