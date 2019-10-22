Justin Theroux Is 'Proud' of Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston for Joining Instagram: 'She's Gonna Be Good'

Jennifer Aniston has her ex-husband’s support after joining Instagram.

Justin Theroux, who split from Aniston in early 2018 after two and a half years of marriage, congratulated the star on joining the social media platform and said he was proud of her.

“She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I’m so proud of her — I thought it was so great,” he told Extra. “The world’s about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don’t already… She’s gonna be good at this.”

The former Friends actress, 50, finally joined Instagram last week, sending fans into a frenzy with her very first post: a selfie of the entire core cast of Friends. And, as any new member of Instagram, she made sure to follow all her closest friends — including Theroux, 48.

Theroux joins the list of the first 82 people Aniston followed, which also includes Friends pals Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer (Matthew Perry hasn’t joined Instagram yet). The former couple, who split in early 2018 after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage, have remained close.

He was one of the first to comment on her inaugural post, writing, “Woot-Woot! #first.”

Theroux also wished Aniston a happy birthday on his Instagram earlier this year, sharing a black-and-white photo of Aniston, who turned 50, carrying a horned statue above her head as she gazed down at the camera.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” Theroux wrote in the caption. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”