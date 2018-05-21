Justin Theroux Takes Off His Shirt to Explain Why He Has a Rat Tattooed on His Back

Justin Theroux has an interesting way of honoring his pets.

The Leftovers star, 46, spoke on a panel over the weekend at New York’s Vulture Festival where an audience member asked him to explain the story behind his large back tattoo. The actor had quite the story.

“So I had two dogs, both rescues, pit bulls, pit bull mix, and when they died, I dedicated half my back to one and half of my back to the other,” he shared. “So, it’s a picture of a rat, because my dog used to kill rats in Washington Square Park, which is not fun. It was horrible. She was really good at it. I mean, it’s doing a service to New York also. Oh, and then a pigeon. A New York pigeon and a rat.”

Theroux attended the event for a live recording of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, hosted by the Queer Eye TV personality who is also friends with the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star.

The actor is a known dog lover. He made his return to Instagram in late February for the first time since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston by documenting his visit to a non-profit group in Texas called Austin Pets Alive, where he took selfies with pit bull puppies.

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, and Tan France attend day two of Vulture Fest Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

“Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats,” he captioned the photo series, which also featured some older dogs. “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em…🐶🐾”

The actor got involved with the nonprofit while filming The Leftovers series in Texas. On top of posting about the organization on several occasions via social media, Theroux donated $10,000 to Austin Pets Alive after winning a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced their split in February after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage.