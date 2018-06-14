Justin Theroux Seen with Emma Stone Again as They Do Dinner at Jennifer Lawrence's Apartment

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are back together again.

The duo, who have been spotted together three times in the last two weeks, reunited Tuesday at Jennifer Lawrence’s apartment in New York City. The three were seen eating dinner on the rooftop of the Hunger Games star’s building.

Theroux, 46, and Stone, 29, have been spending time together since his split from Jennifer Aniston in February. Two weeks ago, the actor was seen lounging shirtless in the sun next to Stone, who wore a red one-piece bathing suit, in a bungalow at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France.

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone. Shutterstock (2)

Both had been in the country for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, as they’re ambassadors of the luxury brand.

Two days later, the duo took their adventures to the water for a day of fun in the sun with some celebrity pals, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sienna Miller, TV host Derek Blasberg and Spider Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier joined them for a dip in the Mediterranean. Stone sported a frilly white bikini before covering up in a yellow dress, while Miller, 36, opted for a blue and white patterned two-piece.

Stone and Theroux became friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac. Before their trip to France, they were seen together following the Met Gala leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club. While the two left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off.

Days before the Met Gala, they were photographed grabbing dinner together in New York City at Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho. The friendly pair also hung out together in April with Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. The trio posed for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Theroux also has another new special lady in his life. On Sunday, the actor introduced his new pet on Instagram. The post featured a sweet shot of his new dog Kuma, which means bear in Japanese, and went on to thank all the of the people who made the pit bull’s adoption possible.