On the Basis of Sex Stars Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer Are Fighting Over Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is used to tackling difficult decisions on the Supreme Court. But on Tuesday, the justice was faced with a seemingly impossible dilemma: Justin Theroux or Armie Hammer?

The U.S. Supreme Court Justice, 85, was visited on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., by the two actors — who both star in On the Basis of Sex, the upcoming biopic based on Ginsburg’s fight for gender equality as a young lawyer and her journey to the nation’s highest court.

Each appeared to be vying hard for her heart, posting two lookalike selfies with Ginsburg on social media.

“New couple alert,” Theroux, 47, wrote on his post.

“And then this happened!” Hammer, 32, said on his.

As captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, Hammer also responded to Theroux’s picture, warning, “Back off…. she’s spoken for!”

Ginsburg — the second female Supreme Court justice in history — has only recently returned to work. Back in November, she was hospitalized after fracturing three ribs.

Of course, they don’t call her the “Notorious RBG” for nothing. Ginsburg, who has been on the bench since 1993 and has also survived both colon cancer and pancreatic cancer, said in August that said she hopes to have several more years on the Supreme Court.

“I’m now 85,” she said at an event, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mark Wilson/Getty

On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, with Theroux playing former ACLU legal director Mel Wulf and Hammer playing Ginsburg’s late husband Martin.

The film, directed by Mimi Leder, also stars Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates. It hits theaters Christmas day.

Meanwhile, besides visiting Ginsburg, Theroux and Hammer spent the day together in D.C.

The duo visited a number of the city’s prominent monuments including the Watergate hotel, the Washington monument, and of course, the White House.