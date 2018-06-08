Justin Theroux and Sienna Miller Reunite in N.Y.C. After Hanging Together in France

Justin Theroux and Sienna Miller are back in New York City.

The actors reunited for a Chaos launch party in the city on Thursday after having some fun in the sun in France last week. Theroux, 46, and Miller, 36, made the trip to the south of the European country to attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, as they’re ambassadors of the luxury brand.

Theroux and Miller were all smiles at the launch party, where Miller sported a bright mustard dress while Theroux wore a jean shirt with black pants. The pair seemed to have a great time as they beamed for the camera together.

Sienna Miller and Justin Theroux Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Theroux and Miller were joined by Emma Stone, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Laura Harrier and others in France at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, as well as the fashion show.

TV host Derek Blasberg posted a shot of the group hanging out at the hotel’s pool, making a joke about their swimming adventures in the European country.

“The first (and last) meeting of the Louis Vuitton synchronized swim team,” he wrote alongside a pictures of Theroux, Miller, Stone, Harrier and himself.

Theroux has been spending time with a host of famous friends since splitting from Jennifer Aniston at the end of last year after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage.

The actor has since been spotted in New York City with Stone, as well as Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, Selena Gomez, Petra Collins, Rooney Mara and Aubrey Plaza.