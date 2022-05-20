Justin Long named Kate Bosworth as his partner for the first time in an interview with Chelsea Handler for this week's Dear Chelsea podcast episode

Justin Long Talks Kate Bosworth Relationship: 'Never Had Anything Like This Before'

Justin Long is happy in love!

The actor, 43, opened up about his relationship with Kate Bosworth — his first time directly naming the Blue Crush actress as his partner — on this week's Dear Chelsea podcast episode, saying that being "in love" is "such a wonderful feeling."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Am I allowed to say her name?" host Chelsea Handler asked Long before he gave his consent and Handler, 47, IDed Bosworth, 39, as his partner.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," the Dodgeball actor added of his relationship with Bosworth.

"I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this," Long said. "So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Long confirmed he had a girlfriend on a December 2021 episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long. While he didn't reveal his significant other by name, he said at the time that she liked pineapple on pizza.

"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," Long said.

"And the one, I met. I found," revealed the Accepted star.

Over the last few weeks, Long and Bosworth have been snapped engaging in PDA, including sharing a passionate kiss on a beach in Hawaii, where they traveled in April for former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's wedding. They were also photographed with their arms around each other while out walking together in New York City last week.

Bosworth and Long previously spent time together last year filming an unnamed project in Arkansas. In May 2021, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long after wrapping the film with him.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that opened with a playful snapshot of her in Long's arms. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"