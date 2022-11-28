Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'

Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name.

The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday.

When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped in asking if that's her real name. "Oh I thought she was Kate!" Co-host Hoda Kotb chimed in, prodding to get the scoop, "Why do we all call her Kate?"

"Yeah, it's a little more personal. Even though it's longer and a pain in the ass to say," he joked, explaining that it's nice to call her by her full name when the rest of the world knows her as "Kate."

"It was Thanksgiving in Connecticut," he shared of the couple's holiday weekend at his parents' house. "So I made some Brussels sprouts and we traveled, I've been living in Massachusetts so we traveled for about an hour-and-a-half with Brussels sprouts in the car. I don't know if you've ever done that ... it's a very distinct odor."

Bush Hager, 41, continued to pump Long for more details about his personal life, which was met with another sweet reveal by Long. The TV host mentioned a recent Instagram post by Bosworth saying how her boyfriend makes her glow.

"Well, she makes me glow. This is making me blush because it's so … It's the best best. It's so nice to talk about," he shared, adding that they've been going out a little over a year. "And shout-out to the Boseworths for sharing her this Thanksgiving. Hey Hal and Patty!"

Long also gave a shout-out to his mother Wendy, who unfortunately wasn't feeling well this year for the holiday, so he and Bosworth helped take over. "I was proud of us, we took charge," he said.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Since then, they've been photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii. Long also opened up about their relationship during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

Going Instagram official, the women's rights activist posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of Long holding Bosworth in his arms.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

Long jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."

Christmas with the Campbells is in theaters and streaming on AMC+ Dec. 2.